This morning, the entertainment world learned that music icon Quincy Jones is dead at 91 years old. Given his tenure and influence in the industry, tributes have started to pour in from peers and admirers.

On Instagram, LL Cool J wrote, “You were a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example. Mentor. Role model. King. You gave me opportunities and shared wisdom. Music would not be music without you. My condolences to the entire family. I love you. Rest in the sweetest music eternally. #ripquincyjones one of one.”

David Guetta also wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“It’s hard to find the words to express the impact @QuincyDJones has had on me, as well as on music and culture as a whole. Quincy wasn’t just a legend, he was an inspiration, a trailblazer, and a true genius. He produced my favorite album of all time, ‘Thriller’ by @michaeljackson, an album that set the standard for what music could be, blending genres and pushing boundaries. I had the honor of meeting Quincy, notably at the Grammys @RecordingAcad, where we even had the chance to speak in French, a language he mastered so beautifully. Those moments will stay with me forever. Thank you, Quincy, for all you’ve given us. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists to come. Rest in peace.”

Ice-T also wrote, “I woke up today to the Terrible news that we lost Quincy Jones.. Genius is a discription loosely used but Rarely deserved. Point blank, Quincy was the MAN. I won my 1st Grammy with Quincy and I live with his Wisdom daily. My condolences go out to his family who I had the honor of meeting. This one Hit me. God bless you KING.”

Elsewhere, Michael Caine wrote, “My Celestial twin Quincy was a titan in the musical world. He was a wonderful and unique human being, lucky to have known him.” Victoria Monét also tweeted, “[broken heart emojis] to one of my biggest inspirations! Quincy I love you so much!!! Your legacy will live on forever and ever [single tear emoji] Heaven definitely got an upgrade with you.” Darius Rucker tweeted, “We have lost one of the all time greats. The world will miss Quincy Jones. Rest my friend.” Additionally, Sheryl Lee Ralph wrote, “Rest in Peace and Perfect Pitch Quincy Jones! What a life well lived.”