On Christmas Day, The Color Purple is set to dazzle another generation of filmgoers. In the new adaptation of the musical version of Alice Walker’s beloved novel, Fantasia will reprise the role she played on Broadway. But the all-star cast doesn’t stop there. Halle Bailey, Jon Batiste, HER, Ciara, and more will appear. Given the film’s musical legacy, the soundtrack has enormous shoes to fill.

On Monday, November 27, it was revealed that a jam-packed lineup of musicians set to appear on the album. Two of the film’s stars, HER and Halle Bailey, will lend their voice to the soundtrack, which is executive produced by Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders. It will also include Alicia Keys, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, Keyshia Cole, Jorja Smith, Coco Jones, Ciara, Mary Mary, and Missy Elliott.

The soundtrack’s first taste came from Alicia Keys’ song “Lifeline.” You can listen to the single below. The soundtrack will be shared on December 15 via WaterTower Music and Gamma.

Walker’s novel was first filmed by Steven Spielberg in 1985, with a cast that included Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, Oprah Winfrey, and Margaret Avery. It was a hit that earned 10 Academy Award nominations.

The Color Purple will hit theaters on December 25.

