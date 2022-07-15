Ellie Goulding is kicking off her new era with a hot new Big Sean collaboration. On her new single, “Easy Lover,” she delivers her signature whispery vocals over synthy, dance-pop track, as she sings about remaining infatuated by someone she knows is no good for her.

“Easy, lover / Keep it cool on me / Don’t bе cruel to me / ‘Cause I know you’ve done it before,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

Sean later comes in with a verse rife with his clever wordplay, notable bars being “I’m hung up on the pictures that you send me / made a gallery / The captions be about me / but no at-ing me.”

As of now, Goulding is married and the mother of a one-year-old child, and Sean is currently expecting a child with his longtime girlfriend, Jhene Aiko. In a recent interview with The Mirror, Goulding revealed that much of her new music will consist more of stories she’s written about situations that don’t necessarily pertain to her, as opposed to songs about motherhood and her marriage.

“I haven’t quite hit that point yet,” Goulding said, “where I’m wanting to talk about this thing I have with my child, and this insane bond and connection, and with my husband.”

Check out “Easy Lover” above.