Earlier this week, Big Sean stopped by Power 106’s LA Leakers show to lay down a blistering freestyle. The Detroit native rapped over Kanye West’s “Hurricane,” on which he originally had a verse, Drake and Jay-Z’s “Love All,” Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek’s “Dear Summer,” and Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??” for nearly nine minutes. He tackled a number of topics throughout the freestyle from NBA players sliding into his girlfriend’s DMs and spending time with Kobe Bryant on New Year’s Day in 2020 to his days before signing to GOOD Music.

I take pride in being versatile but I can also see how’s its helped and hurt me in my career. Cause some people hear a song n think I’m just that, or a certain type of artist when I actually have many sides. I can Out rap anyone, but sometimes I just wanna jus vibe or have fun 🤟🏾 — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 21, 2021

Just a day after that freestyle was released, Sean returned to Twitter to share some more thoughts and get a few more things off his chest with fans.

“I take pride in being versatile but I can also see how’s its helped and hurt me in my career,” he wrote. “Cause some people hear a song n think I’m just that, or a certain type of artist when I actually have many sides. I can Out rap anyone, but sometimes I just wanna jus vibe or have fun.”

He added in another tweet, “So I’m a just get back to having fun, cause trying to please everybody ain’t it! If you rock wit me, you rock wit me n if you don’t then… you just don’t have good taste.”

Nas just txt me saying “you murdered these freestyles thanks for pushing us all” that’s crazy AF to me when I really thought about Nas txt’n me that, I’m at the crib right now in Detroit n I’m just feeling grateful I actually am doing what I said I would. Shit feel like a dream — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 21, 2021

He also revealed comments Nas shared with him after he heard the freestyle. “Nas just txt me saying ‘you murdered these freestyles thanks for pushing us all,'” he tweeted. “That’s crazy AF to me when I really thought about Nas txt’n me that, I’m at the crib right now in Detroit n I’m just feeling grateful I actually am doing what I said I would. Sh*t feel like a dream.”

The rapper also admitted to being offended by some comments from fans that claim he “can’t rap.”

I do get tired of being judged n take personal offense when someone thinks I can’t rap 😂. I literally have proven myself over and over and over, but maybe I should just stop caring so much what people think and stop taking things personal and just get back to having fun… — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 21, 2021

I also really miss the brotherhood I use to have with GOOD music, I don’t know what happened. Guess those the GOOD ol days. It’s all love, but we use to really be clique’d up — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 21, 2021

“I do get tired of being judged n take personal offense when someone thinks I can’t rap,” he wrote. “I literally have proven myself over and over and over, but maybe I should just stop caring so much what people think and stop taking things personal and just get back to having fun…” Sean also reflected on his pat “brotherhood” with his GOOD Music team. “I also really miss the brotherhood I use to have with GOOD music, I don’t know what happened,” he tweeted. “Guess those the GOOD ol days. It’s all love, but we use to really be clique’d up.”