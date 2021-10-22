Getty Image
Music

Big Sean Reminisces On The Past ‘Brotherhood’ He Had With GOOD Music And Says He Can ‘Out Rap’ Anyone

by:

Earlier this week, Big Sean stopped by Power 106’s LA Leakers show to lay down a blistering freestyle. The Detroit native rapped over Kanye West’s “Hurricane,” on which he originally had a verse, Drake and Jay-Z’s “Love All,” Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek’s “Dear Summer,” and Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??” for nearly nine minutes. He tackled a number of topics throughout the freestyle from NBA players sliding into his girlfriend’s DMs and spending time with Kobe Bryant on New Year’s Day in 2020 to his days before signing to GOOD Music.

Just a day after that freestyle was released, Sean returned to Twitter to share some more thoughts and get a few more things off his chest with fans.

“I take pride in being versatile but I can also see how’s its helped and hurt me in my career,” he wrote. “Cause some people hear a song n think I’m just that, or a certain type of artist when I actually have many sides. I can Out rap anyone, but sometimes I just wanna jus vibe or have fun.”

He added in another tweet, “So I’m a just get back to having fun, cause trying to please everybody ain’t it! If you rock wit me, you rock wit me n if you don’t then… you just don’t have good taste.”

He also revealed comments Nas shared with him after he heard the freestyle. “Nas just txt me saying ‘you murdered these freestyles thanks for pushing us all,'” he tweeted. “That’s crazy AF to me when I really thought about Nas txt’n me that, I’m at the crib right now in Detroit n I’m just feeling grateful I actually am doing what I said I would. Sh*t feel like a dream.”

The rapper also admitted to being offended by some comments from fans that claim he “can’t rap.”

“I do get tired of being judged n take personal offense when someone thinks I can’t rap,” he wrote. “I literally have proven myself over and over and over, but maybe I should just stop caring so much what people think and stop taking things personal and just get back to having fun…” Sean also reflected on his pat “brotherhood” with his GOOD Music team. “I also really miss the brotherhood I use to have with GOOD music, I don’t know what happened,” he tweeted. “Guess those the GOOD ol days. It’s all love, but we use to really be clique’d up.”

You can view more tweets from Big Sean below, including one that teased an upcoming single laced with an SWV sample.

Listen To This
Wet’s Kelly Zutrau Is Uncharacteristically Happy With Her Band’s New Album, ‘Letter Blue’
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×