Well, with just a few days left in the year, it looks like Rae Sremmurd’s long-awaited SREMM4LIFE project won’t hit streaming platforms until 2023. So far, the duo has released two singles from the album, “Denial” and “Community D*ck” featuring Flo Milli. To hold fans over until the project receives an official release date, brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi have dropped the video for their new single, “Torpedo.”

Co-produced by Sonny Digital and Austin Powerz, “Torpedo” is a complete departure from their past two singles. “Denial” was a melodic track about the rollercoaster of emotions that come with being in love, whereas “Community D*ck” was an attempt at the commercial rap sound with playful banter about the reckless sexual escapades of men. “Torpedo,” on the other hand, is explicitly made for the streets.

The video, co-directed by Matt Swinsky and Medet Shayakhmetov, quite literally showcases Rae Sremmurd and their posse enjoying what their native neighborhood has to offer — parking lot pimpin’, exotic car drag races, and hood highlife flexing, which is driven home as Swae Lee raps in the chorus, “Takin’ off to the money, torpedo / Now all the h*es tryna find me like Nemo / Pockets is tight as a speedo / Jet fuel makin’ me float / What exactly they mad at me for?”

Watch the full video above.