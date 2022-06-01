It’s been quite a while since Rae Sremmurd gave the world a full body of work. To find that, you’d have to go back to 2018 when the rap duo composed of Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi released their third album SR3MM. The project arrived as a triple-disc with one side being a 9-track Rae Sremmurd release, and the remaining two discs being 9-track solo efforts from Swae and Slim. The rappers have shared some tidbits about their fourth album over the years, but music has yet to arrive from it. All of that could change soon as they teased the project once again from their social media accounts.

Bout to get a dose of this Sremmy — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) May 31, 2022

Time for that 4 foe four for phor — 4444444 (@Jxmmi) June 1, 2022

The rap duo posted an image of the number four of fire to the Rae Sremmurd Twitter page with the caption, “SREMM4LIFE.” In a second tweet that Swae Lee shared from his personal account, he added, “Bout to get a dose of this Sremmy.” Slim Jxmmi also chimed in with his own tweet, writing, “Time for that 4 foe four for phor.” All of the aforementioned posts seemingly confirm that new music from the project should arrive much sooner than later.

In an interview with Essence back in 2019, Rae Sremmurd seemingly confirmed that their upcoming fourth album would be set up like 2018’s SR3MM. For what it’s worth, that interview was more than three years ago, so it remains to be seen if that is still the plan for the duo.

You can view Rae Sremmurd’s tweets about Sremm4Life above.