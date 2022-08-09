This past weekend, rapper Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd was reportedly arrested at Los Angeles International Airport over a drug case in Georgia, according to TMZ.

Jxmmi, whose birth name is Aaquil Brown, had reportedly flown in from Canada, and upon landing, Customs and Border Patrol agents took him into custody. The case in Georgia reportedly entails possession of marijuana by Jxmmi with the intent to sell. At the time of writing, Jxmmi is currently being held in custody in Los Angeles without bail, and faces up to 30 years in prison.

Back in January, Jxmmi was arrested for battery charges in Miami.

Jxmmi’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, spoke to TMZ, saying, “Nearly two years ago, Aaquil entered a plea to a marijuana offense in Cobb County, Georgia. He was placed on probation,” Sadow said. “In early June 2022, the mother of his child filed an untruthful complaint with the Cobb County Police Department, which led to an arrest warrant being issued.”

Recently, Rae Sremmurd released a new single called “Community D*ck,” which features Flo Milli. The duo’s upcoming album, Sremm4Life is set to arrive sometime soon. Both Jxmmi, and his bandmate, Swae Lee, have teased the album via a series of tweets.

“Bout to get a dose of this Sremmy,” said Swae, in a May tweet.

Bout to get a dose of this Sremmy — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) May 31, 2022

Jxmmi followed up, saying “Time for that 4 foe four for phor.”