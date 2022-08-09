slim jxmmi BET Awards 2022
Getty Image / Momodu Mansaray
Music

Slim Jxmmi Of Rae Sremmurd Was Reportedly Arrested At LAX Airport Over A Drug Charge In Georgia

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

This past weekend, rapper Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd was reportedly arrested at Los Angeles International Airport over a drug case in Georgia, according to TMZ.

Jxmmi, whose birth name is Aaquil Brown, had reportedly flown in from Canada, and upon landing, Customs and Border Patrol agents took him into custody. The case in Georgia reportedly entails possession of marijuana by Jxmmi with the intent to sell. At the time of writing, Jxmmi is currently being held in custody in Los Angeles without bail, and faces up to 30 years in prison.

Back in January, Jxmmi was arrested for battery charges in Miami.

Jxmmi’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, spoke to TMZ, saying, “Nearly two years ago, Aaquil entered a plea to a marijuana offense in Cobb County, Georgia. He was placed on probation,” Sadow said. “In early June 2022, the mother of his child filed an untruthful complaint with the Cobb County Police Department, which led to an arrest warrant being issued.”

Recently, Rae Sremmurd released a new single called “Community D*ck,” which features Flo Milli. The duo’s upcoming album, Sremm4Life is set to arrive sometime soon. Both Jxmmi, and his bandmate, Swae Lee, have teased the album via a series of tweets.

“Bout to get a dose of this Sremmy,” said Swae, in a May tweet.

Jxmmi followed up, saying “Time for that 4 foe four for phor.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×