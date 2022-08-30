Rapper Swae Lee has been keeping busy. From a stacked selection of features to new Rae Sremmurd music, it’s safe to say he’ll have the year on lock. But it appears soon Swae has even more exciting news in the pipeline. According to posts from his longtime girlfriend, Victoria Kristine, the two are expecting a baby.

The two celebrated the baby’s impending birth at a safari-themed celebration this past weekend, where decorations read Baby Brown, referring to Swae’s legal name, Khalif Brown.

“Our little wild one is on the way,” wrote Kristine in an Instagram caption.

Kristine later shared in her Instagram stories that Swae had gifted her a Land Rover to celebrate their little one.

Earlier this month, French Montana celebrated his Swae Lee collaboration, “Unforgettable,” going diamond. Swae also dropped a Rae Sremmurd track called “Community D*ck,” which features Flo Milli and is set to appear on the duo’s upcoming fourth album, SREMM4LIFE.

The duo’s upcoming album will also feature James Blake, as Swae revealed in an interview with GQ.

“I be in my melody stuff, and I respect bro craft so much,” said Swae of Blake. “He’s one of my favorite artists…[He’s] putting out some of the best vocals in this generation, in this decade, in this whole music industry. It’s a different style of music from Rae Sremmurd too.”