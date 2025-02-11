It was a bit of a wait, but we finally have a premiere date for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season four. STARZ revealed the date earlier this month, confirming that a new round of episodes will kick off on March 7. Now, the network has returned with an exciting trailer for the upcoming season. It captures Kanan (MeKai Curtis) approaching a turning point in his life where he will have to define the meaning of family for himself going forward. In addition to that, we see clips that capture the growing tension between Kanan and his mother Raq (Patina Miller), the return of Unique (Joey Badass) who seeks revenge on Raq and her family, and much more.

Season four of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is sure to be a thrilling one as it will build on the exciting drama that we saw in season three. There, viewers witnessed the shocking deaths of Ronnie and Detective Howard as while as the rise of Kanan as a sole player in the New York drug world, rather than one living in his mother’s shadow.

Ahead of the season four premiere, check out a synopsis of what viewers can expect in the upcoming episodes below.

In the riveting fourth season, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive. Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. In season four, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death.

Watch the new trailer for season four Power Book III: Raising Kanan in the video above.