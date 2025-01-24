Next month will mark a year since Power Book III: Raising Kanan concluded its third season. If you’re like me, you’ve been itching for new episodes from the beloved Power Universe show, and at long last, we have good news for you. Today, STARZ announced that the fourth season of Raising Kanan will premiere on March 7 with episodes in the new season premiering every Friday on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. In a press release, STARZ promised more of the “unpredictable, star-studded, and action-packed drama” that fans have come to love in the fourth season of Raising Kanan.

Along with the announcement, STARZ shared a synopsis of what viewers can expect in the new season.

In the riveting fourth season, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive. Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. In season four, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death.

Raising Kanan will bring back beloved cast members like Patina Miller (Raq), MeKai Curtis (Kanan), Joey Badass (Unique), Malcolm Mays (Lou), Hailey Kilgore as (Jukebox), and more while also introducing Pardison Fontaine (B-Rilla) and Chris Redd (Early Tyler) to the crew.

We’re just a few weeks away from the season four premiere of Raising Kanan, but until then, enjoy the first look images that STARZ released ahead of the new episodes.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ season 4 premires on 3/7. Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on STARZ.