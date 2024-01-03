Those watching 50 Cent’s Power franchise spin-off, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, might have recently been shocked to discover the fate of Joey Badass‘ character, Kadeem “Unique” Mathis.

At the end of episode five, Unique is killed, and so Badass will also be leaving the show. In an interview with People Magazine, the rapper and actor discussed how he felt about the choice.

When asked whether he was shocked while reading the script, Badass responded, “Absolutely. I was devastated. But all good things come to an end, and I feel like this character has helped me spread my wings in the TV and film industry. I mean, it’s very unfortunate. I hate to be leaving the Kanan family.”

He also apparently tried calling the showrunner, Sascha Penn, to possibly change the death of his character. As the rest of the cast knew it was his final moment on the show, Badass expressed how some of the fans might be feeling after watching it.

“I think a lot of people are going to be a little let down,” he added. “It’s like, ‘What the f*ck? He’s dead?’ It is not even the end of the season! It’s the f*cking middle of the season!”

Raising Kanan is still set to finish the season by airing every Friday on Starz.