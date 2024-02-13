Will There Be A Season 4 Of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan?’

(WARNING: Spoilers for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three will be found below.)

If you’ve been a part of the Power Universe family since the original Power series, then you know that the show and its creators know how to end a season in epic fashion. That was exactly the case with the season three finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Following a season of terrorizing the Queens community, Ronnie was gunned down by Kanan in a setup between him and his mother Raq. As if that wasn’t enough, Raq also killed Detective Howard as he was approaching a decision to hand over Marvin to the authorities, along with himself, in order to protect Raq and Kanan.

Think we’re done? Nope. To further add to the drama, Unique, played by Joey Badass, also made a return to the show after it appeared that he was killed by Ronnie earlier in the season. It’s the dramatic ending that will give us plenty to anticipate in the future. Speaking of that, has Power Book III: Raising Kanan been renewed for season four?