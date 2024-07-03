Last year, Louisiana rapper B.G. was released from federal prison after serving a 10-year stint for illegal gun possession. However, a new report today suggests that he won’t be returning to business as usual right away. According to The Guardian and other sources, it turns out the onetime Hot Boy must now submit his songs for approval before release as a condition of his parole.

US district court judge Susie Morgan issued the ruling as a sort of compromise with prosecutors, who wanted the rapper barred from putting out any music “promoting and glorifying future gun violence/murder.” Instead, Morgan ruled that he must turn his lyrics over to the government prior to putting out or promoting any songs he planned to use them in, and may be asked to change them should they fall short of “the goals of rehabilitation.”

B.G. was originally signed to Cash Money Records as a member of the group Hot Boys, which also boasted Lil Wayne and Juvenile among its members (Turk was the fourth member, but for some reason, a lot of people seem to forget Turk). B.G.’s biggest hit was the slang-spawning “Bling Bling” (featuring all the other members of Hot Boys, as well as Mannie Fresh and Cash Money founder Birdman, then going by Baby). However, he was arrested in 2009 after being pulled over by New Orleans police, who found three guns after searching his SUV. Two had been reported stolen.

In December 2011, B.G. pled guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, resulting in a 14-year sentence. He was released last September, but was arrested in March for parole violations after he performed at a concert in Las Vegas, Nevada with Boosie and released a mixtape with Gucci Mane, Choppers & Bricks. Prosecutors said this constituted associating with known felons, and censured his lyrics on the tape.

Rap fans have criticized the news on Twitter, saying it violates B.G.’s freedom of speech. The legal treatment of rap lyrics has come under scrutiny in the wake of high-profile trials like the racketeering case against Young Thug, which alleges the Atlanta rapper participated in gang activity purely based on lyrics mentioning alleged gang “YSL” — which is also the name of his record label. Such practices have prompted some lawmakers to introduce legislation specifically protecting rap music from prosecution.

So the freedom of speech isn't for everyone? Music is considered entertainment until you're a rapper then it's a potential threat? Understood. https://t.co/7i5elNwI1V — Dedee 🤎 (@thoughtfulbae) July 3, 2024

They did this to Digga D in the UK. Figured it’d only be a matter of time before something similar happened on this side. Once you get in the system they reaaaaallly don’t wanna let you out of it. This is an insane abuse of power. https://t.co/0liHNUOZCT — Lawrence Burney (@TrueLaurels) July 2, 2024