In January, Jpegmafia promised fans three albums before the end of the year. He shared his collaborative record with Danny Brown called Scaring The Hoes in March, and he’s not done with it. On Tuesday, July 11, the pair released Scaring The Hoes DLC Pack, an expanded version.
Scaring The Hoes DLC Pack features four new songs, with predictably unhinged titles: “Guess What B*tch, We Back Hoe!,” “HERMANOS,” “Tell Me Where To Go,” and “NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO!”
Meanwhile, their tour kicks off in two weeks. Check out the dates below.
07/25 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
07/26 — Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall
07/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Old National
07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
07/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
08/01 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
08/03 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
08/06 — New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall
08/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
08/09 — New York, NY @ Pier 17
08/12 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram Head Live!
08/16 — Richmond, VA @ The National
08/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/19 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
08/20 — Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard
08/22 — New Orleans @ Joy Theatre
08/24 — Houston, TX @Warehouse Live
08/25 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek
08/26 — Dallas, TX @ Factory Deep Ellum