In January, Jpegmafia promised fans three albums before the end of the year. He shared his collaborative record with Danny Brown called Scaring The Hoes in March, and he’s not done with it. On Tuesday, July 11, the pair released Scaring The Hoes DLC Pack, an expanded version.

Scaring The Hoes DLC Pack features four new songs, with predictably unhinged titles: “Guess What B*tch, We Back Hoe!,” “HERMANOS,” “Tell Me Where To Go,” and “NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO!”

Meanwhile, their tour kicks off in two weeks. Check out the dates below.

07/25 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

07/26 — Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall

07/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Old National

07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

07/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

08/01 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

08/03 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

08/06 — New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall

08/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

08/09 — New York, NY @ Pier 17

08/12 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

08/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram Head Live!

08/16 — Richmond, VA @ The National

08/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/19 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

08/20 — Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard

08/22 — New Orleans @ Joy Theatre

08/24 — Houston, TX @Warehouse Live

08/25 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek

08/26 — Dallas, TX @ Factory Deep Ellum