Yesterday, dreamy pop-soul singer Raveena revealed the title for her third album, Where The Butterflies Go In The Rain after sharing its first single, “Pluto,” earlier this month.

Today, Raveena rolled out the second single, “Lucky,” along with another music video that plays with the album’s title in a cheeky and oddly romantic way. The first shot is an old-fashioned title card that gives a hint at her romantic co-lead, but when you actually find out “who” it is, the video’s goofy sense of humor — and surprising heart — become clear.

As Raveena and her buggy new friend get closer, the singer dreams of butterflies. The clever metaphor addresses the transformational power of love, and how the right relationship can help a person grow wings of confidence and comfort. “Butterflies are so delicate that they have to hide in leaves and flowers until the rain passes so that their wings don’t get crushed in the rain,” she explains in a press release. “I felt like that was kind of a metaphor for where I was in my life. I needed to go back to comfort—to deep rest—and stop weathering storms.”

Watch Raveena’s “Lucky” video above.

Where The Butterflies Go In The Rain is out June 14th via Empire.