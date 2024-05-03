Following an incredible debut album, Hypnos, in 2022, Ravyn Lenae is back, and better than ever. Tonight (May 3), the R&B hitmaker has announced her new album, Bird’s Eye, set for release this summer. Ahead of the album, Lena has shared two new songs — “Love Is Blind” and “Love Me Not.”

On “Love Is Blind,” Lenae reflects on a previous relationship. Though she feels some regret, she has taken away valuable lessons.

Meanwhile, “Love Me Not” features Lenae dreading the idea of depending on a lover. For this particular era, Lenae is stepping her artistry up a notch, as this particular song is accompanied by a video directed by Lenae herself. The video takes us through a day in Lenae’s life, as she can’t seem to get a guy off of her mind.

“Bird’s Eye signifies returning to a place of self-trust and unbending intuition while acknowledging the paths and turns I’ve taken to get here,” Lenae said in a statement. “Revisiting the most basic parts of my identity has allowed me to fully embrace them and be proud of where I’m going.”

You can listen to “Love Is Blind” and see the video for “Love Me Not” above, and see the Bird’s Eye album artwork below.

Bird’s Eye is out 8/9 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.