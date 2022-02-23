It has been a while — over three months! — but React Like You Know is back with a new panel of rising stars watching a classic video for the first time. Our return episode is a little late for Valentine’s Day, but as Tevin Campbell’s video for Grammy-nominated 1993 R&B staple “Can We Talk” shows, it’s never a bad time for love — and our panel, which consists of Almighty Jay, D Smoke, Kali, Lakeyah, Niko G4, Stunnaman02, and more, agrees.

Written and produced by Babyface, “Can We Talk” was the first single from Campbell’s second album, I’m Ready, and peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 earning a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America and a nomination for a Best Rhythm & Blues Vocal Performance Grammy. The video, shot in a park on a rainy day, follows Tevin and friends as they play a game of football before he and his love interest break off for some private time.

Of course, for much of our panel, these background details are less prevalent in their memories than their moms playing the song on the radio. However, its subject matter proves to be fertile ground for discussion, with many of the rappers reminiscing on the video’s fashion and the relatable feeling of not knowing how to approach a crush. They offer their thoughts on matching ‘fits, writing love letters (Kali’s reaction is *chef’s kiss*), and what’s missing from modern R&B (KenTheMan’s take: “They don’t be standing outside with boomboxes.”).

Watch the latest episode of React Like You Know above.

