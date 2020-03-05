The annual event Record Store Day is celebrating its twelfth iteration this year with an impressive list of exclusive releases. Celebrating the culture of independent record stores, Record Store Day will offer exclusive vinyl pressings from artists like Eminem, Post Malone, Mac DeMarco, Tyler The Creator, Billie Eilish, and many more.

This year’s releases feature seemingly countless notable artists. Eminem will have a 7″ pressing of “Slim Shady” and “Bad Guys Always Die.” Additionally, Tyler The Creator’s Cherry Bomb will see a vinyl release for the first time ever. Eilish’s live performance at Third Man Records in Detroit will also be released on vinyl. Several of Post Malone’s hit songs, including “Sunflower,” will be released as 3″ singles. Maroon 5’s chart-topping song “Memories” will be available as a 7″ single. And finally, DeMarco’s Here Comes The Cowboy demos will be pressed into a full-length version.

Along with original releases, Record Store Day will offer some exclusive additions. Denzel Curry’s cover of Rage Against The Machine’s song “Bulls On Parade” will get its own pressing.

While a good portion of this year’s Record Store Day is popular artists, there will also be a significant amount of older releases seeing re-issues. Several of David Bowie’s releases will be remastered along with Fleetwood Mac, Grateful Dead, Phillip Glass, and New Order.

Record Store Day takes place nationwide on 04/18. Check out the full list of exclusive releases here.