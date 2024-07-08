“Monday morning talking about me while I’m making money,” Rema says to open “HEHEHE,” his newest single. And it might be the most literal lyric he’ll ever write. On Monday morning, July 8, Rema dropped “HEHEHE” and announced HEIS, his forthcoming album, so, yes, people are talking about him on a Monday morning while he presumably is always making money.

The 113-second vibe of a song hinges upon Rema melodically cackling at his haters and promising he has zero intention to ease up. “The drum patterns and cadence distinctly showcase his heritage, continuing his mission to connect listeners with his origins,” a press release additionally relayed.

HEIS will be released on Thursday, July 11. Rema last full-length release was March 2022’s Rave & Roses. The Afrobeats sensation added six songs for Rave & Roses (Ultra) in April 2023, including the “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Radio Songs, Pop Airplay, and Rhythmic Airplay charts. It also enjoyed a No. 3 peak on the Billboard Hot 100.

Most recently, Rema teamed with Shallipopi for “Benin Boys,” an overwhelmingly positive single dripping in hometown pride.

Rema is scheduled to headline Afro Nation Detroit next month.

Listen to “HEHEHE” above, and check out Rema’s HEIS album cover art below.