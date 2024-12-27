Rema Pays Homage To African Cinema With His Sinister ‘Ozeba’ Video

Rema’s sinister “Ozeba” video pays homage to African cinema, borrowing its concept from the cult classic Beninese horror film from which the song takes its name. “Ozeba” means trouble in the Edo language; the idea is made evident through the song’s pulsating rhythm and boastful, menacing lyrics. “I dey vex every day, only thing wey fit make me dey happy na ikebe,” he growls in pidgin English. “Internet gangster, that thing wey you talk, make you come my front, make you for répété.”

“Ozeba” is the seventh single from Rema’s second studio album, Heis. Released in July, Heis peaked at No. 7 on the US World Albums Billbaord chart, propelled by energetic tracks like “Benin Boys” with Shalipoppi and “HEHEHE.”

In Uproxx’s review for Heis, Wongo Okon writes: “With Heis, Rema proves that he has no interest in being conventional. An album like Heis is a risky move, as mixed reviews have proven it to be, but truthfully, it’s just the polarizing jolt that Afrobeats needs.” It was also given one of the highest platforms in the genre thanks to Rema’s role as headliner at Afro Nation festivals in Portugal and Detroit, while “Ozeba” was selected as one of Uproxx’s Best Songs of 2024.

Watch Rema’s “Ozeba” video above.