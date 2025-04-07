It’s a big weekend for music festivals in California. There’s Coachella, of course, but April 12 is also Revolve Festival, an invite-only event held in Thermal, CA. The lineup includes Lil Wayne, Tyga, Uncle Waffles, and Gelo; DJ sets by Hunny Bee, DJ Lex, Quinn Blake; and special guest Cardi B.

The 2025 theme is “Desert Mirage,” inspired by the local landscape.

“Every year, we aim to deliver a lineup featuring the best of the best artists in the game, and this year is no exception,” Revolve Group Inc. chief brand officer Raissa Gerona said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring an incredible mix of performers, making this our best festival yet. Revolve Festival continues to raise the bar, and we can’t wait to bring unparalleled energy to the desert.”

Along with the music, Revolve Festival will feature the “season’s latest fashion trends and cutting-edge designs from Revolve’s unparalleled brand roster, which includes exclusive collections in collaboration with brands such as Leslie Amon, AKNVAS, Understated Leather, 8 Other Reasons and Revolve’s Owned Brands GRLFRND, Camila Coelho, and Superdown.”

Here’s more, per a press release:

Beverage offerings will include Sprinter Vodka Soda, 818 Tequila, a full portfolio of Heineken brews, and SipMARGS, a ready-to-drink sparkling margarita brand backed by social media star Alix Earle. Sinners Movie x Warner Bros. Pictures will feature a sleek bar activation with cocktails inspired by the upcoming film from Ryan Coogler starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld. BODYARMOR FLASH I.V. will be onsite offering rapid rehydration beverages and electrolyte slushies. Additionally, LaCroix will debut its newest sparkling water flavor, Sunshine.

You can check out the poster below.