Earlier this month, the world tragically learned of Rich Homie Quan’s death. The “Spin” rapper passed just shy of his 35th birthday. Even more heartbreaking about Rich Homie Quan’s untimely demise is that he was found unresponsive by his longtime partner.
Now, Rich Homie Quan’s (real name Dequantes Devontay Lamar) caused of death has been revealed. According to TMZ, Rich Homie Quan succumbed to a lethal mixture of drugs.
In documents obtained by the outlet, Georgia’s Fulton County Medical Examiner listed the toxic combination of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine. Therefore, Rich Homie Quan’s death was ruled an accidental overdose.
Although Rich Homie Quan’s family would rather he still be alive, the report went on to say he didn’t show any “signs of trauma.”
After news of Rich Homie Quan’s death was shared online, his surviving family released a statement to reflect on his legacy. Read the full note below, which was provided to People.
On Thursday, September 5, 2024 the Lamar family lost our beloved son, brother, father and friend. Known to the world as Rich Homie Quan, Dequantes Devontay Lamar was a proud native of the great city of Atlanta, Georgia and represented for the A as he and his music traveled across this globe
While he leaves us with an undeniable hole in our hearts, we are comforted by knowing his music and triumphant spirit lives on. Quan’s legacy will forever be cemented as a soundtrack to our lives. And for this, we are grateful. Celebration of life details will be shared soon. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and support at this difficult time.