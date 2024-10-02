Earlier this month, the world tragically learned of Rich Homie Quan’s death. The “Spin” rapper passed just shy of his 35th birthday. Even more heartbreaking about Rich Homie Quan’s untimely demise is that he was found unresponsive by his longtime partner.

Now, Rich Homie Quan’s (real name Dequantes Devontay Lamar) caused of death has been revealed. According to TMZ, Rich Homie Quan succumbed to a lethal mixture of drugs.

In documents obtained by the outlet, Georgia’s Fulton County Medical Examiner listed the toxic combination of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine. Therefore, Rich Homie Quan’s death was ruled an accidental overdose.

Although Rich Homie Quan’s family would rather he still be alive, the report went on to say he didn’t show any “signs of trauma.”

After news of Rich Homie Quan’s death was shared online, his surviving family released a statement to reflect on his legacy. Read the full note below, which was provided to People.