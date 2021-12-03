Of all the most bulletproof rap personas, Rick Ross‘ commitment to drug dealer kayfabe is probably the most impressive. We all know that his tales of being a lavish cocaine kingpin are likely mostly fabricated but we continue to tap in and enjoy them nonetheless. In turn, he keeps cranking them out and occasionally upping the ante, as he does on his new single “Little Havana.” The track opens with a monologue from Augusto Guillermo “Willy” Falcon, a former drug kingpin credited with operating one of South Florida’s biggest drug organizations through the ’70s, ’80s, and early ’90s. He’s credited here as “Willie Falcon.”

Willy expresses pride in his accomplishments, boasting, “I helped build Miami skyline into what it is today. Twenty billion dollars got me twenty-seven years in federal prison. I always live by the code of honor. That’s why my best days are ahead of me.” Meanwhile, Ross manages to remain humble even as he continues to brag about his own feats. “Problem was I never was a prodigy,” he raps in his verse. “Possibly, my biggest flaw is lack of modesty.”

Ross has plenty to boast about these days, though. His new album titled Richer Than I Ever Been drops next week, he and the founder of Rap Snacks have launched their own cannabis company, Drake’s called him the “greatest rapper alive,” and he’s even just got his driver’s license after being eligible for the past 29 years. Things are looking up for Rick Ross; indeed, it seems that like his good buddy Falcon, his best days are ahead of him.

Play Rick Ross and The-Dream’s “Little Havana” above.

Richer Than I Ever Been is due 12/10 via Maybach and Epic.