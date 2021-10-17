Rick Ross has a new business venture. The rapper recently teamed up with Rap Snacks’ CEO and Founder James Lindsay as well as the San Diego-based hemp manufacturing company Hempacco to create a new company that will deliver a line of smokeable products, which includes cannabinoid cigarettes and hemp blunt rolling papers. The company is called Hemp Hop Smokeables LLC and it seeks to use Hempacco to introduce something new to the smoking industry.

In a press statement, Ross said that his past health issues pushed him to help create safer and more beneficial products. “Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process, I decided I would develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of Hemp cannabinoids,” he wrote in the statement.

This news comes after Ross bought his son a Wingstop franchise for his sixteenth birthday. Prior to that, he appeared alongside Lil Wayne on Drake’s “You Only Live Twice” from Certified Lover Boy. He also recently signed Boston rapper Smoke Bulga to his label Maybach Music Group.

Hemp Hop is currently holding a giveaway for Ross fans who register on their website, where more information about the product can be found.