When it comes to Rick Ross, it’s guaranteed that listeners will receive a heavy dose of braggadocious and luxury raps from the Florida rapper. It’s an expectation that Ross has fulfilled from the start of his career with 2006’s Port Of Miami which he released a sequel for in 2019. Through the years, Ross has delivered quality project after quality project and he’s prepared to offer another one to the world with his upcoming album, Richer Than I Ever Been. The project is already locked in for a release next month, and now Ross begins its campaign with a beautiful new single.

Ross kicks things off for Richer Than I Ever Been with “Outlawz” featuring Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage. The song is carried by soulful production supplied by producer AraabMuzik. Hard-hitting drums and soaring vocals sit under Ross and 21 Savage slick raps and Sullivans show-stealing hook. It’s a strong single that promises something great with Ross’ Richer Than I Ever Been.

Richer Than I Ever Been may not be the only project Ross has in store for the future. He and Drake have teased a joint album, one Ross spoke about back in June. “We may have spoken within the last 48 hours,” he said at the time. “But it’s only so much I can say other than: this is the closest or the realest he’s ever been. He’s wrapping up his project and I’m in the same space. So the timing and everything is aligning.” With Certified Lover Boy out now and Richer Than I Ever Been on the way, it seems like this joint album could become a reality.

Listen to “Outlawz” above.

Richer Than I Ever Been is out 12/10 via Maybach/Epic.