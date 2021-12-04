More than two years after releasing his last album, 2019’s Port Of Miami 2, Rick Ross is getting ready to drop another. The Florida rapper’s next record, Richer Than I Ever Been, is locked in for a December 10 release date. So far he’s released two singles, “Outlawz” with 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan, as well as “Little Havana,” with The-Dream and former drug kingpin Augusto Guillermo “Willy” Falcon. Now, with just six days left until the new album arrives, Rick Ross unveils the tracklist.

Ross opts to keep things relatively short this time around, with a mere 10 songs. In addition to features from 21 Savage, Jazmine Sullivan, The-Dream, and Willy Falcon, the album also includes appearances from Benny The Butcher, Wale, Future, Yungeen Ace, Major Nine, and Blxst.

“Really, I feel this is the best album I’ve ever done,” Ross said about the album back in September. “I make progress every day. I feel like some of the stuff I’m saying on this album is really going to separate it from others.”

You can view the full tracklist for Richer Than I Ever Been below.

1. “Little Havana” Feat. Willie Falcon & The-Dream

2. “The Pulitzer”

3. “Rapper Estates” Feat. Benny The Butcher

4. “Marathon”

5. “Warm Words In A Cold World” Feat. Wale & Future

6. “Wiggle” Feat. Dreamdoll

7. “Can’t Be Broke” Feat. Yungeen Ace & Major Nine

8. “Made It Out Alive” Feat. Blxst

9. “Outlawz” Feat. Jazmine Sullivan & 21 Savage

10. “Imperial High”

Richer Than I Ever Been is out 12/10 via Maybach Music Group/Epic Records.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.