Rick Ross Reveals That He Has Never Had An Email Account

Rick Ross is a busy man. The rapper just completed his partnership with Epic Records, and is currently taking offers from labels like Def Jam; he was also on Blxst’s last project Before You Go, alongside a couple of other collaborators. Despite his success and hustle, he told HotNewHipHop in a recent interview that he has never owned his own email address, which is especially surprising during the digital age where music is most often streamed online.

“I’ve only really released one album since the streaming really been at its strongest point, so for me, of course my greatest times were when we was at Best Buy for the signings,” Ross said. “That was the best feeling versus streaming. Ain’t no real connection with the fans now, to me.” He continued: “It’s different. When you talking about the streaming, you talking to a n**** who ain’t never had a email.”

About streaming, he added: “So the love for the streaming, it’s cool. We still get money, but is it from the streaming, or is it from the brand or Da Boss Rick Ross? ‘Cause regardless, I don’t care what we streaming, Da Boss Rick Ross got demands that’s gotta be met.”

You can read Ross’ full interview with HotNewHipHop here.