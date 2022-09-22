Trina, Fabolous, And DJ Whoo Kid Appear At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

Professional wrestling and hip-hop have gone hand in hand for decades, producing many memorable moments along the way. AEW (All Elite Wrestling) rolled out the red carpet for two New York City favorites and hip-hop legends at their Dynamite Grand Slam show on September 21. Trina, Fabolous, and DJ Whoo Kid all made individual appearances at AEW’s Arthur Ashe Stadium show at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens.

Fabolous walked out with the now former AEW Tag Tag champions Swerve In Our Glory, made up of Keith Lee and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, sporting a New York Knicks jersey during their entrance. Immediately following that, DJ Whoo Kid walked out with their challengers and now current AEW Tag Team champions The Acclaimed, made up of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. The Acclaimed, known for rapping during their entrances, dropped some bars before defeating Swerve In Our Glory for the tag team championships in a hard-fought battle.

This FRIDAY on #AEWRampage Grand Slam, TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill defends the title against @DiamanteLAX! But

who is the OG Baddie Diamante promises to bring? @TRINArockstarr! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/jIeQ3GoL4e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

Later in the show during a backstage segment, current TBS Champion Jade Cargill promoted her upcoming AEW Rampage Grand Slam match with Diamante on Friday, September 23, when they’ll compete for the TBS title. At that point, Florida legend Trina appeared onscreen and exchange words with Cargill.

Check out each rapper’s appearance in the videos above.