Bow Wow has been talking about releasing his final album for a long time now, but today, we at least found out part of his plans for its release. Now that Snoop Dogg has retained ownership of the legendary Death Row Records, Bow Wow, whose name was actually inspired by Snoop, his onetime mentor, wants to put out his swan song with the rapper who helped him start his rap career almost 30 years ago.

Bow Wow, who loves to participate in Twitter Q&A sessions (even though the app’s users haven’t always been so kind to him), revealed his plans when a fan asked him, “When you getting back in with uncle Snoop?” The younger rapper replied, “Spoke to snoop last week. Very soon. My plan is to put my final album on death row and close my music career out where it began.” He also compared himself to the recently retired future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade. “Im tryna do the d wade and come home and close it out.” D Wade famously finished his illustrious NBA career in Miami, where he was drafted, after leaving to play for his hometown Chicago Bulls and reunite with LeBron James in Cleveland.

Spoke to snoop last week. Very soon. My plan is to put my final album on death row and close my music career out where it began. Im tryna do the d wade and come home and close it out. https://t.co/rzQATRFRMu — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 25, 2022

Over the years, Bow Wow has taken a lot of flak for some of his antics on social media, but he’s also recently begun to receive an increased acknowledgment from his peers and successors such as Drake, who said, “If it wasn’t for you, there wouldn’t be no me,” as well as Soulja Boy, who he joined for a raucous edition of the Verzuz battle series.