Rico Nasty Shares The Fiery ‘Gotsta Get Paid’ Music Video

In July, Rico Nasty unveiled her explosive new album Las Ruinas to follow up her critically-acclaimed debut Nightmare Vacation which arrived in 2020. Las Ruinas arrived after she rolled out infectious singles like “Blow Me,” “Intrusive,” and “Black Punk,” which quickly built up the anticipation for the record. Today, she’s back to share the eerie music video for the track “Gotsta Get Paid.”

The chaotic video watches Nasty as she walks through different landscapes. At one point, she’s at the top of a cliff overlooking an unreal mountain range; at another, she’s dancing in the sunlit woods. It’s trippy and includes scenes with lots of fire and ice, which sums up the eclectic nature of her sound as she skids between hyperpop, hip-hop, and punk unpredictably.

Since releasing Las Ruinas, Nasty was on Megan Thee Stallion’s new album Traumazine for the song “Scary,” which came out last month when Megan dropped the LP with no warning. Shortly before Las Ruinas was unleashed, Nasty was also recruited by Fred Again for a remix of his track “Jungle.”

Check out the video for “Gotsta Get Paid” above.

