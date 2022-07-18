Rico Nasty Struts Her Stuff In The Stylish ‘Blow Me’ Video

Rico Nasty is well-known for her brash energy and punk-influenced rasp of a voice, but she’s also equally well-known for her unique sense of style. Rico’s ‘fits run the gamut from thrashed-out baby doll outfits — like Clueless with a hardcore makeover — to catwalk-ready haute couture. In her new video for “Blow Me,” she showcases her style with a simple setup, strutting on a treadmill against a white background as she cycles seamlessly through a series of wild ensembles.

“Blow Me” is the latest single from Rico’s upcoming album Las Ruinas, which is due on July 22 through Atlantic Records. Although it’s the follow-up to her debut album Nightmare Vacation, it’s said to be much lighter in comparison. While that suggests a return to the airy “sugar trap” of her early mixtapes, it’s clear from previously released tracks like “Black Punk,” “Blow Me,” “Skullflower,” and “Vaderz” that “lighter” is relative when it comes to Rico Nasty. The project will also feature appearances from fellow genre benders Bktherula, Teezo Touchdown, and Marshmello, along with a remix of Fred Again’s “Jungle.”

Watch Rico Nasty’s “Blow Me” video above. Las Ruinas is due on 7/22 on Atlantic Records.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.