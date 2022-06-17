The last time Rico Nasty released an album was at the end of 2020 with Nightmare Vacation. It was a 16-track effort that featured guest appearances from Trippie Redd, Aminé, Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Sukhiana, Rubi Rose, and Ppcocaine. Since then, the DMV rockstar delivered a number of collaborations with the likes of Flo Milli, Denzel Curry, Duke Deuce, and more. However, now it’s time for a new project of her own, one that she’s been teasing for a while now. While we still wait for a title and a release date, Rico returns with her new single “Black Punk.”

LETS GOOOO I’m so excited about BLACKPUNK definitely one of my favorites on the project . LASRUINAS LOADINGGGGHHJJKKK — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) June 15, 2022

The new single is quite a riotous effort as Rico has no issue with wreaking havoc in the world around her. “My hitters, they bangin’, they’ll blow any minute / Walk through the front, but I still get the bag,” she raps with an aggressive tone. “N**** act stupid, I might have to smack / Life is a movie but I never act.”

Rico’s new single joins previous singles like “Intrusive” and “Vaderz” with Bktherula. She also hinted at a June 17 (today) release date for her next project, but as of now, it appears that it won’t be arriving today. Hopefully, Rico’s new project will arrive before she hits the road with Kehlani and Destin Conrad starting next month.

You can listen to “Black Punk” in the video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.