You know, there’s probably a fascinating deep dive waiting to be written about how energy drinks have somehow become the drivers of pop culture. While you might be aware of Red Bull’s work in the music business as a part-time label and tour promoter, Red Bull’s rival, Monster Energy, has become quite the tastemaking hub in its own right via the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which most recently sent Latto and her supporting acts Kali and Saucy Santana on their first national tour.

This year, another rising star is getting her first headlining tour courtesy of Monster: Flo Milli, who recently announced her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour supported by special guest Monaleo. Kicking off in Atlanta on October 18, the tour will run through November 16 in Los Angeles. “It’s gonna be a party every night, and I can’t wait to perform these new songs for everybody!” said the Alabama brat rapper.

Of course, those new songs will include entries from her new album, You Still Here, Ho? like “Big Steppa,” “No Face,” and “Conceited.” You can get ticket info here and see below for the dates.

10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

10/21 — Washington D.C. @ The Howard Theatre

10/25 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/26 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/28 — Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

10/29 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

10/31 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

11/1 — Chicago @ Avondale Music Hall

11/2 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam

11/4 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Ballroom

11/5 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Grand)

11/7 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

11/8 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/9 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

11/11 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

11/15 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

11/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre