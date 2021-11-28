At first, it seemed like Rico Nasty landing a role opening up for Playboi Carti was a good thing. The rising rapper is one of the most talented MCs in the game, and has made a way for herself as a woman in hip-hop who leans all the way into her own aggressive style of music. She’s a unique force, and one to be reckoned with. But everyone has their limits, and the disrespectful way Carti’s fans have been treating Rico when she’s onstage has begun to wear on her mental health.

Back in November, a fan threw a bottle at her while she was performing in Portland, and she nearly confronted them for the incident. She also was upset when fans booed her during an LA show, saying: “This is what the f*ck we gon’ do for you disrespectful muthaf*ckers out there.. B*tch, we gon’ sit in muthaf*ckin silence! Don’t you f*cking play! What you think this is, b*tch? It’s not that.” So far, Carti has been silent about the way fans have been behaving toward her, but Rico seemed to reach a breaking point tonight when she took to Twitter to let fans know how much she’s struggling.

“I dead ass need at least two hours out of each day. To just cry,” she began. “Crazy how I wanted a tour bus my whole life and now I just be on the tour bus crying myself to sleep every night 😂. I wish I was dead just as much as y’all do trust me. Y’all win.” Quickly deleting her tweets, Complex caught the missives before they were removed:

Twitter has since erupted with support for Rico — including from artists like Kehlani — so here’s hoping she can focus on those messages of love and encouragement instead of a few terrible fans on a single tour. Check out some supportive messages for Rico below.

Rico is a gem of an artist and person, i hope you know how epic and special you are @Rico_nastyy !!!!!!!! 🔒🔒 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021

we love you and the dmv is proud of you @Rico_nastyy — Matt McGhee (@mattmcGhee) November 27, 2021

Just a tweet from Playboi Carti would be a nice show of support for Rico Nasty but this is also the same man who was playing COD while his girl was giving birth so yeah — King Wow (@WowThatsHipHop) November 27, 2021

When you invite someone along with you, you gotta look after them even if that means checking your own fans. Can’t just ignore it and let it get this bad 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nM8Y5TH3SU — King Wow (@WowThatsHipHop) November 27, 2021

Rico Nasty is 10x the performer that Carti is. His fans are so fucking spoiled it actually sickens me. When I went to the show Rico gave everyone at the show an incredible & energetic performance while Carti is ass live, doesnt perform his lyrics, he just stands there & screams… — mariano 🦦 (@oscos) November 27, 2021