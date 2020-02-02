Rico Nasty Defends Saweetie After Seeing Fans Accuse Her Of Biting Her Style

The DC movie Birds of Prey is out on Friday, February 7, and ahead of its release the soundtrack’s final single, “Sway With Me,” with Saweetie and Galxara, was let out into the world. Fans were quick to point out that Saweetie’s appearance in the video was very similar to that of Rico Nasty, and they asked why Nasty was not included on the soundtrack if her style was just going to be mimicked elsewhere. Nasty eventually became a trending topic on Twitter, and she offered an initial response that seemed to side with her fans.

I’m convinced I’m fucking invisible . — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) February 1, 2020

Lemme just go back in my hole . — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) February 1, 2020

However, Nasty would later take to Twitter again to comment on the matter in full. Nasty didn’t seem to be the least concerned about her inclusion, or lack thereof, on Birds Of Prey: The Album. She also dispelled claims of Saweetie biting her style, reminding fans that she “wasn’t the first black girl to wear spikes and thankfully I won’t be the last.”

How do I get myself to stop trending — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) February 1, 2020

I sat next to saweetie at the savage Fenty show . I don’t think she had anything do to with anything . I don’t think anything of anything iTs JUST a soundtrack . Thank you for fighting for me . I wasn’t the first black girl to wear spikes and thankfully I won’t be the last🤘🏽 — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) February 1, 2020

Some of y’all just petty and it shows . — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) February 1, 2020

Hopefully, Nasty’s responses will end the weekend drama and fans will allow everyone to go back to their lives and their music.

Birds of Prey: The Album is out 02/07 on Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

