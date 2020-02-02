Getty Image
Rico Nasty Defends Saweetie After Seeing Fans Accuse Her Of Biting Her Style

The DC movie Birds of Prey is out on Friday, February 7, and ahead of its release the soundtrack’s final single, “Sway With Me,” with Saweetie and Galxara, was let out into the world. Fans were quick to point out that Saweetie’s appearance in the video was very similar to that of Rico Nasty, and they asked why Nasty was not included on the soundtrack if her style was just going to be mimicked elsewhere. Nasty eventually became a trending topic on Twitter, and she offered an initial response that seemed to side with her fans.

However, Nasty would later take to Twitter again to comment on the matter in full. Nasty didn’t seem to be the least concerned about her inclusion, or lack thereof, on Birds Of Prey: The Album. She also dispelled claims of Saweetie biting her style, reminding fans that she “wasn’t the first black girl to wear spikes and thankfully I won’t be the last.”

Hopefully, Nasty’s responses will end the weekend drama and fans will allow everyone to go back to their lives and their music.

Birds of Prey: The Album is out 02/07 on Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

