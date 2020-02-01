DC’s upcoming film Birds Of Prey is set to arrive February 7 and a soundtrack is also slated for release the same day. While the full tracklist, supported by a few singles, has been available for quite some time, fans are just beginning to notice that it features a major snub.

After the soundtrack’s most recent single, “Sway With Me” with Saweetie and Galxara, arrived January 31, many began to questions the artist selection process for the album, citing 2019 XXL Freshman Rico Nasty as a near-inexcusable omission.

I woke up thinking damn rico nasty should of been on the birds of prey soundtrack. I thought about it again after I saw saweetie's spikey hair on instagram. And now im on Twitter and everyone is feeling the same way. Her music and image would have been a perfect fit. pic.twitter.com/PtffTZrO68 — Tatiana King (@Hun24rd) February 1, 2020

rico nasty's entire aesthetic is like a punk rap harley quinn so why wasn't she invited to the birds of prey soundtrack 🙄 pic.twitter.com/KEKhVSC5FZ — – ̗̀megan ̖́- (@megancinema) February 1, 2020

Fans’ frustration lies with the soundtrack’s failure to recognize that Rico Nasty’s aesthetic and musical style would have been a perfect fit for the film. Many have pointed to Saweetie’s spiky-haired look in the “Sway With Me” video as a reason for why Nasty would have been an ideal fit for the soundtrack. Nasty herself seemed to voice her own frustrations with failing to be recognized for her style.

I’m convinced I’m fucking invisible . — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) February 1, 2020

Lemme just go back in my hole . — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) February 1, 2020

In the meantime, fans can expect more music from Nasty soon, with her debut album set to arrive soon. “Hard” and “IDGAF” have already been released as lead singles, and finishing touches will hopefully be done in the near future.

Birds of Prey: The Album is out 02/07 on Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Some artists covered are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.