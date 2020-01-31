Saweetie and Galxara are the latest ladies to channel Harley Quinn’s chaotic energy in their video for “Sway With Me” from Birds Of Prey: The Album. The all-female soundtrack, which is expected to release February 7, has also featured Megan Thee Stallion and Normani’s “Diamonds” and Doja Cat’s “Boss B*tch,” which both have their own videos playing off the themes and footage from the upcoming film.

In the video for “Sway With Me,” Saweetie and Galxara joyride through the Los Angeles streets in a convertible and bust up piñatas a Mexican market, accompanied by the film’s supporting star Ella Jay Basco, who plays Cassandra Cain in the film. For her verse, Saweetie gels her hair into spikes and writhes on top of a police cruiser in a smoke-filled tunnel.

Saweetie, who became a breakout star when her “Icy Grl” freestyle went viral in 2017, has been riding high thanks to a succession of platinum-selling singles that followed it, including the 2019 summer bop “My Type.” She also released the Icy EP, strengthening her buzz as she prepares to make her major label debut.

Birds of Prey: The Album is out 02/07 on Atlantic Records. Get it here.

