Rihanna kicked off this year with a colossal Super Bowl halftime performance packed with hits and a pregnancy announcement. However, the name of her son who she had with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky (real name Rakim Athelston Mayers) last year has remained unknown… until now.

According to The Daily Mail, who obtained the birth certificate, the name is RZA Athelston Mayers. Since Rihanna has been spotted in Wu-Tang Clan merch, it’s safe to assume it’s a reference to the member of the group.

The “Diamonds” singer was also turning heads at the Met Gala earlier this month. She was fashionably late and discussed how her second pregnancy has been. “It’s so different from the first one! Just everything,” she said. “All of my… no cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different. But I’m enjoying it, I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”

In December of last year, Rocky talked about being a father. “Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want,” he said. “I don’t have time for anything that isn’t priorities. It helps you prioritize, honestly. I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man. It’s lit right now. I can’t even describe it. Yo, you see this smile! I’m all smiles right now, man.”