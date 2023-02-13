Is Rihanna Pregnant With Her And ASAP Rocky’s Second Child?

The #FentyBowl — more commonly referred to as Super Bowl LVII’s halftime show — went off without a hitch. With Rihanna billed as the featured act, all eyes were on the “Lift Me Up” singer, as she hadn’t taken the stage in nearly seven years. While the Barbarian musician didn’t release any new music, her set was filled with plenty of her beloved past hits, including “Work” and “Pour It Up.” However, during the performance, fans took to social media to call attention to something else.

Fans wondered if the businesswoman mistakenly revealed her speculated second pregnancy. Dressed in a figure-hugging red bodysuit, breastplate cast, and red puffer jacket, after cameras turned to the side, fans noticed what appeared to be a baby bump. Back in May, the singer and her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, welcomed their first child.

Although it may seem like a quick turnaround for the couple to have a second child on the way, Rocky has expressed just how much he has enjoyed fatherhood on numerous occasions. Without thinking, during her set, the singer went to rub her stomach but quickly moved her hand away as the camera panned.

Rihanna reveals she is pregnant with her second child during her #SuperBowl Halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/IsSFZ3X4MZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023

That small motion was enough of a confirmation, fans needed to get run to social media.

Baby number 2 during Rihanna's performance pic.twitter.com/SrKoQSjAQ5 — Monica🤎 (@monica_yxz) February 13, 2023

A representative for Rihanna quickly confirmed that she is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Congrats!