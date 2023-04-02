Rihanna has her hands full these days. From running a lucrative makeup brand, selling a line of intimates, and still working on her ninth studio album, it’s a miracle she has any time to herself these days. But, like all moms, she puts her kid first.

Today, she shared a video on Instagram, in which she appears to be ready for a workout. Dressed in her Savage X Fenty activewear, she is seen carrying her son. When she attempts to sit her son down, he begins to let out a cry, however, quickly calms down once she holds him tighter.

“Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” read the post’s caption.

In February, during her Super Bowl performance, Rihanna revealed she is pregnant with her second child with ASAP Rocky.

Though she’s remained relatively quiet about the pregnancy since sharing the news, she’s still finding humor in motherhood.

Last month, ahead of her performance of “Lift Me Up” at the 2023 Academy Awards, she shared a photo of her son, whose name she has not revealed, looking upset.

She captioned the photo saying, “my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.”

You can see the adorable clip and images above.