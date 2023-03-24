A man allegedly traveled from North Carolina to Los Angeles to visit Rihanna at her home, TMZ, is reporting. But before he could meet her, the man was reportedly greeted by the “Work” hitmaker’s security. Soon after the cops were called to Rihanna’s home, and immediately put the man in handcuffs.

According to TMZ, the man was planning to propose to Rihanna, who is currently expecting her second child with ASAP Rocky. Authorities reportedly found that the man had not broken the law, but was evidently asked to never return to her home again.

At the time of writing, neither Rihanna nor ASAP Rocky have directly commented on the matter.

Earlier this week, Rihanna had a more pleasant interaction with a fan while she was out shopping. Stas Roimen, a Kenyan content creator based in LA, shared videos and selfies of her with the superstar, whom she ran into at Bristol Farms.

According to Roimen, it was a lovely encounter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqFhQyLuI_e/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“I had such a genuine long conversation with her; I almost forgot to take a photo,” said Roimen in the caption of an Instagram post. “I can’t wait to interview you @badgalriri one of these days. Our convo & your kindness lives rent free in my mind FOREVER EVER.”