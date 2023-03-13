Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII performance may have sparked quite a few (unjustifiable) compliments to the FCC, there’s no one complaining about her performance during tonight’s (March 12) 2023 Oscars ceremony. Gleaming with immaculately jeweled costuming and pregnancy bliss, performed “Lift Me Up” from Wakanda 2: Wakanda Forever.

The moving tribute track to the late actor Chadwick Boseman brought the entertainer out of musical retirement. With her baby bump on full display, Rihanna took the stage built out to resemble the breathtaking nature shots shown in the film. Backed by a full orchestra and a host of background singers, the singer belted out the emotional lyrics to the song, which was rewarded with a standing ovation after her conclusion.

Watch the full performance of “Lift Me Up” below.

When asked about what went into creating the tribute track, co-writer Tems said, “After speaking with [director Ryan Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”