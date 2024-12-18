We know pretty definitively what Mariah Carey wants for Christmas, as she’s been singing about it for 30 years now. As for Rihanna, we may not know exactly what she desires, but we do know what she got: Carey’s signature, right on her breast.

As seen in this video, Rihanna was at the show when she got Carey’s attention and got her signature in red Sharpie on her left breast. As Carey signed, Rihanna said, “Wow, this is iconic.” She then grabbed the mic and told the audience, “Mariah Carey is signing my tit, y’all.”

Rihanna has long been a Carey fan: In 2015, she said, “I was always drawn to music and singing. Bt the time I was eight, I knew I wanted to sing. I loved Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Bob Marley. I would watch their videos all day long on TV because that’s what they would play in the Caribbean. I would start mimicking everything I heard, everything Mariah did, I would try to do.”

When Rihanna was 15 years old, she even covered Carey’s “Hero” while performing at a pageant.

Rihanna also wouldn’t mind linking up with Billie Eilish, who she recently called her “dream collaborator” in an interview.