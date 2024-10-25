The debate over Kendrick Lamar’s selection as the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner has died down. But is is sure to pick back up closer to the performance’s date in February 2025. For now, the “Not Like Us” rapper’s musician friends are in full support of him.

Yesterday (October 24), Rihanna doubled down on her stance at the Fenty x Puma Avanti launch held at BLT Studios in Los Angeles, California. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier (viewable here), Kendrick’s “Loyalty” collaborator and former Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime performer expanded on her subtle nod when she liked the announcement on Instagram with a full statement.

“GOAT,” she said. “Let’s go. What is there to doubt on that? It’s a diamond on a ring finger, honey; it’s meant to be. It’s Kendrick Lamar.”

While many rap fans felt the slot should’ve gone to Lil Wayne, Rihanna expressed why it was Kendrick’s for the taking.

“Kendrick Lamar is the one that’s supposed to do it right now,” she said. “He’s going to crush it. We should never doubt him. He’s an amazing artist. Top-tier. He had an incredible year. He actually brought so many people together. It’s to be celebrated. That’s what culture is. He deserves it. I can not wait to see it. Kendrick, thank you.”

Rihanna isn’t the only superstar to throw their support behind Kendrick’s upcoming set. Despite the pushback, last month Jay-Z, the show’s curator gave his stamp of approval with a statement.