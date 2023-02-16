During her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Rihanna shocked the world with the reveal of her second pregnancy. It wasn’t just Super Bowl attendees and viewers at home who were caught by surprise, though; not even her fleet of dancers knew what was up before the big game.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, two of her dancers, Laila Hayes and Luhnyae Campbell, said that the cold weather during rehearsals allowed Rihanna to hide her baby bump. In fact, because they were too busy absolutely nailing their elaborate choreography, they didn’t even see it until they watched the televised replay later.

Hayes said, “We were all confused watching it during the real thing when she went up there and was showing her stomach. She wore the same outfit for one of the dress rehearsals but it was zippered up.” Cambell echoed, “I never saw a bump. Not even the day of. I had to rewatch the performance on YouTube to realize.”

The Loewe coat Rihanna wore onto the field — a nod to André Leon Talley — was large enough to cover up, but at the start of the performance, she opened it to reveal the custom molded breastplate that hugged her belly. Fans were left to speculate — and crack jokes — until a representative confirmed the pregnancy just a few minutes after the performance.

