That Rihanna reign just won’t let up. The Bajan singer has made her debut on Forbes‘ 36th Annual World’s Billionaires List. Joining her peers and frequent collaborators Jay-Z and Kanye West, the Fenty Beauty founder comes in at No. 1,729 on the list. In addition to this accolade, Rihanna is also the world’s richest female musician, with a $1.7 billion net worth.

Her “Umbrella” collaborator Jay-Z comes in a No. 2,076. With his Roc Nation conglomerate, along with the sales of TIDAL to Square and Armand de Brignac champagne to LVMH last year, Jay is worth $1.4 billion.

Kanye West, who has produced and collaborated with both Jay and Rihanna, places at No. 1,513 on the list, with a hefty net worth of $2 billion. Ye has climbed up over 200 spots on the coveted list since last year, thanks to his partnerships with Adidas and Gap.

Ye recently dropped out of performing at Coachella, but given his rising net worth, he may not even need to take the stage. Perhaps the same is true for Rihanna and putting out new music, though fans have been starving for a follow-up to her 2016 album, Anti.

Jay-Z is often known to boast about his wealth in his songs, most recently on his Pusha T collab “Neck And Wrist,” on which he proclaims, “I put your mansion on my wall / Are you sh*ttin’ me?”