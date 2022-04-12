Rihanna Fenty Beauty Ulta launch 2022
Rihanna Is Approaching Her Next Album ‘Completely Differently’ Now Than She Was Before

While it’s been a good long while since Rihanna dropped her last album, 2016’s Anti, but in recent years, she has regularly offered brief updates on it. Now, she’s back with another as she noted her approach to the project has changed.

In a new Vogue profile, Rihanna noted, “I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better. It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

As for balancing that album with everything else she always has going on, Rihanna said, “Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again. Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves. My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it. What it looks like? I’m not sure.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, she also revealed that Anti is her favorite album of hers, calling it her “best album to this day.”

Check out the full interview here.

