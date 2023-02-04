Rihanna is staging her comeback on one of the biggest nights in television, Super Bowl LVII, which is set for February 12. A source close to the Barbadian-bred mogul reveals that the “Diamonds” singer is more focused than ever for her upcoming halftime performance.

“She is ready for the Super Bowl,” a source told People. “She is rehearsing right now. She’s very excited, ready, and focused.”

Despite the 34-year-old new mom being under a presumably grueling rehearsal schedule, the singer reportedly “can’t wait to kill it,” according to the source.

In October, ahead of her highly-anticipated halftime performance released a teaser trailer, only further amping up excitement.

But before Rihanna hits the stage, Country star Chris Stapleton will open the show with the National Anthem. Emmy award-winning Abbot Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is also expected to appear, performing a rendition of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice.” Iconic producer, singer, and songwriter Babyface will also grace the stage to perform “America the Beautiful.”

In other news, Rihanna has a lot to be excited about. Aside from her new bundle of joy that she had this past May with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, Rihanna’s track for Black Panther 2, titled “Lift Me Up” — her first major project since 2016’s ANTI — has been nominated for an Academy Award.