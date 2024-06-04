rihanna
Rihanna Announces Fenty Hair Products, But Fans Just Want To Know Where the Album Is

Rihanna is expanding her business empire yet again. Today, the “Lift Me Up” singer announced the impending launch of Fenty Hair, the latest addition to her billion-dollar business portfolio, which already includes the lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, and a collaborative partnership with sportswear brand, Puma. She also announced the launch date: June 13.

“a new family is moving in!,” she wrote on social media. “#fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.
you know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style 💁🏿‍♀️”

Fans seemed enthused, but as with just about any Rihanna announcement in the past four years, they also met the news with an increasingly predictable response: More questions about Rihanna’s next album. “You releasing everything but an album!” wrote one fan in the replies. “Is this “Fenty Hair” the name of the new album or???” wondered another. Others simply expressed their excitement for yet another Fenty product to add to the collection.

Welp. Can’t please everybody, I guess. You can find more information about Fenty Hair here.

