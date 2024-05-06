As Rihanna fans keep waiting for new music, the multi-hyphenate superstar continues to tend to her other ventures. Fenty Beauty recently launched its Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Foundation, and now Rihanna has dropped a new Savage X Fenty promo video.

In the 15-second clip — which Rihanna captioned “looking for nudes” — shared yesterday (May 5), she models nude lingerie (specifically, the Signature Script Underwire Teddy) from the brand’s Signature Script collection. In a voiceover, she explains, “I was desperate for a nude. Like, I go in between nudes when I get tan or when I’m a little paler. It’s hard to find a nude you can carry through in that range of shades, and I found mine. Signature Script.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Rihanna looked back some some bold fashion choices she’s made, saying, “I’ve done so much sh*t in my life. I’ve had my nipples out, my panties out. But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady — emphasis on ‘young’ — there are things I feel like I would never do. Like, ‘Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?'”

She also just sparked pregnancy rumors after some people thought they spotted a sneaky maneuver in a video.